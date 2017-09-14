Oklahoma Governor Calls Special Election For Senate Seat - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Governor Calls Special Election For Senate Seat

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Gov. Mary Fallin has scheduled a special election to fill the state Senate District 27 seat vacated by the resignation of former Sen. Bryce Marlatt.

Fallin on Thursday scheduled a special primary election for Dec. 12 and a special general election for Feb. 13. If a special primary election is unnecessary, the special general election will be Dec. 12.

The filing period for candidates for the seat is Oct. 2-4.

Marlatt, a Republican from Woodward, resigned Tuesday after being booked into jail on a felony count of sexual battery. He was charged after an Uber driver told police he groped her after she picked him up from an Oklahoma City restaurant on June 26.

The district includes Beaver, Cimarron, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Major, Texas, Woods and Woodward counties.

