Hot, Dry, Windy Conditions Increase Oklahoma Wildfire Danger

Hot, Dry, Windy Conditions Increase Oklahoma Wildfire Danger

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The risk of wildfires is increasing in Oklahoma, thanks to hot, dry and breezy conditions across the state.

The National Weather Service says there is an elevated chance of wildfires on Thursday and Friday, especially in northwestern Oklahoma.

Forecasters say south to southeasterly winds of between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph are likely in northwestern Oklahoma. High temperatures in the region will be in the 90s and humidity levels will remain low with little chance for thunderstorm activity through Sunday.

A cold front will bring a slight chance of showers to northeastern Oklahoma on Sunday. But limited thunderstorm chances will continue through the early part of next week. Unseasonably warm temperatures are forecast for the weekend and through the middle of the upcoming week.

