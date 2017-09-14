Oklahoma Ranked 39th Worst State For Distracted Driving In School Zones

A new survey on distracted driving in school zones ranked Oklahoma 39th out of 51 states, including District of Columbia, for the most dangerous roads near schools.

Oklahoma County and Tulsa County came in as the most dangerous counties in the state; perhaps unsurprisingly, as the most populated counties in the state. The state of Oklahoma received a “D+” rating overall.

According to the study, 88 percent of drivers use their phones behind the wheel. And one in three of those drivers “engage in unsafe behaviors” while in a school zone.

The detailed research, conducted by Zendrive, individually identified the worst schools with a A-F grading system. Of the 127 schools in Oklahoma County identified in the study, the five worst were listed as follows:

Kirkland Elementary (F) Russell Dougherty Elementray (F) Cheyenne Elementary (F) Edmond Memorial High School (D-) Teaching Textbooks (D-)

California came is as the worst state for distracted driving in a school zone, followed by Florida, Michigan, Illinois and New York, respectively. California and Florida were the only states to receive an “F” rating overall.

Learn more about the study, and see where your child’s school ranks.