News 9's Grant Hermes, Chris Gilmore Take To The Ice

NEWS

News 9's Grant Hermes, Chris Gilmore Take To The Ice

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Did you know News 9 This Morning's 4 a.m. anchor Grant Hermes played hockey?

He graciously gave News 9's Chris Gilmore a few tips and pointers on how to skate before Chris gives his debut at the Oklahoma State Fair. 

Tune in Friday morning to see Chris skate around with the performers of Disney on Ice. He will have all the information about what fair-goers can expect this season with Disney on Ice.

Hopefully, he doesn't fall down too often while he's out on the ice. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
