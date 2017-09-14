One Dead After Crash On H.E. Bailey Turnpike

One person is dead Thursday morning after a crash on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened about 8 a.m. in the eastbound lanes when a tractor-trailer crashed into the westbound bridge, causing a vehicle fire.

Troopers shut down both directions of traffic at the bridge near Mile Marker 100 in Grady County. Westbound lanes were diverted to the shoulder of the road and the eastbound traffic was diverted to the Norman Spur exit.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.