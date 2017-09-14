Jury Selection Continues For Moore Beheading Case - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Jury Selection Continues For Moore Beheading Case

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

After several days of jury selection, opening statements are expected to begin Thursday in the trial against a man accused of beheading a former coworker nearly three years ago in Moore.

During pretrial proceedings, murder suspect Alton Nolen has become well-known for his outbursts but more recently for his inattentiveness. 

News 9's crew in the courtroom noted he spent much of his time before the judge with eyes closed and hands covering his ears.

The district attorney told News 9 he will be seeking the death penalty, so picking the jury involves some very heavy questions. 

The jurors were asked if they could consider all three punishment options of death, life with the possibility of parole and life without the possibility of parole. Anyone who was firm one way or another was dismissed.

Nolen previously admitted in court that he beheaded his coworker Colleen Hufford and injured another coworker in September 2014.

The state has asked for the death penalty and Nolen has told the judge he wants to die

A judge denied Nolen's request after he failed to comply during a competency hearing.

