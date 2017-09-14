Trump On Clinton Book: She's Deflecting Blame For Her Election Loss

Eight patients at a Florida nursing home who spent days in sweltering heat died after Hurricane Irma knocked out their air conditioning.More >>
Eight patients at a Florida nursing home who spent days in sweltering heat died after Hurricane Irma knocked out their air conditioning.More >>
A car driven by Jordan Cauley, 21, of Checotah rolled over Wednesday night ejecting Cauley and leaving him in critical condition, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.More >>
A car driven by Jordan Cauley, 21, of Checotah rolled over Wednesday night ejecting Cauley and leaving him in critical condition, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.