Trump On Clinton Book: She's Deflecting Blame For Her Election Loss

By CBS News

President Trump took to Twitter late Wednesday night to offer his first public comments on Hillary Clinton's new book and comments she's made while promoting it.

Mr. Trump wasted no time using the nickname he reserves for her, tweeting, "Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction!"

He didn't stop there:

"The "deplorables" came back to haunt Hillary.They expressed their feelings loud and clear. She spent big money but, in the end, had no game!"

At a campaign event last year, Clinton said half of Trump's supporters belong in a "basket of deplorables."

Clinton has been making the media rounds publicizing the book, "What Happened," in which she reflects on her loss to Mr. Trump in last year's presidential election. Clinton has said she takes "responsibility for all" her campaign's mistakes.

Previously, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had called Clinton's book "sad."

