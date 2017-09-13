Tinker Reserve Airmen Deploy To Aid Florida Recovery

Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer announced that they've reached an agreement with President Trump to address the fate of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA).More >>
Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer announced that they've reached an agreement with President Trump to address the fate of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA).More >>
After two failed attempts, voters in Seminole passed a $21.6 million bond Tuesday to pay for the construction of a new high school.More >>
After two failed attempts, voters in Seminole passed a $21.6 million bond Tuesday to pay for the construction of a new high school.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.