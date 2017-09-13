Jury Selection Continues For Alton Nolen's Murder Trial

The jury has not been seated for the murder trial of the Alton Nolen, accused of beheading a co-worker at Vaughan Foods in September 2014. Nolen, 33, was in the courtroom, not paying much attention, with his hands covering his ears and his eyes closed.

Judge Lori Walkley called it a day after more than six hours of potential juror scrutiny. Only one of the 57 jurors was dismissed. The dismissed juror said she would not be able to handle the graphic and bloody evidence during the trial. Thursday at 8:30 a.m., the remaining 56 jurors must return to finish the jury selection.

Cleveland County district attorney Greg Mashburn confirmed a lot of the images during trial will be gruesome. The judge hopes to have a jury selected by lunch time on Thursday and, if all goes as planned, opening statements can begin as well.

Nolan is charged with one count of first degree murder and five other counts involving assault.