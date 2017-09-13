Moore's Free Medical Clinic Moves into New Home

Cleveland County’s only totally free health clinic has a new home. The Moore Faith Medical Clinic just moved into its new location at the site of the old Moore Police Department at 224 S Chestnut Ave.

“If it wasn’t for this clinic," says Gina Speedy, whose husband suffered a stroke a couple years ago, "my husband wouldn’t be alive right now.”

After the May 20, 2013 tornado, local church leaders thought of ways to help get Moore back on its feet.

“Healthcare just kept coming forth,” says Moore Faith Medical Clinic Executive Director Dave Evans.

In 2015, Evans opened the clinic next to its current space to help serve uninsured and underinsured residents.

“That is a ton of people,” says Evans.

Volunteers just got done renovating and moving into the 4,500 square feet space, finishing up the free clinic for its seven physicians, 22 nurses, and 9 pharmacists.

“We always have a waiting list,” says Evans.

The bigger home may eventually allow for dental and eye care, augmenting its current capacity to serve 1,300 patients every Thursday night.

To learn more or to donate, you can visit the Moore Faith Medical Clinic website.