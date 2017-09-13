Police Investigate Suspect Using Cloned Credit Cards

Oklahoma City police are warning the public to keep a close eye on bank account information. Detectives are investigating an identify thief using cloned credit cards at area Walmart stores. The suspect has been spotted on cameras at several Walmart locations in the metro.

"The suspect we are releasing in these photos,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Has been going to northwest Oklahoma City and Edmond grocery stores.”

Police said somehow the suspect got his hands on stolen bank account information and is now using cloned credit cards at the stores.

He swipes the cards at self-checkout registers until one goes through and he is able to make a purchase.

“The first several he tried did not allow because the victim had already cancelled the credit card or the bank cancelled the card for various reasons,” said Morgan.

Police were tipped off after one identify theft victim noticed five transactions worth $400 were made in one day, all within an hour and at three different stores.

“They believe he has multiple cloned credit cards with people’s bank information,” said Morgan. “In this case the victim did have physical custody of the credit card.”

Police said the suspect went in and out of one stores several times attempting to change his appearance. In one of the store’s surveillance photos the suspect is wearing a dark shirt and dark pants. He leaves the store and comes back wearing a bright yellow vest and a hat.

Police are releasing photos of the suspect in hopes that someone can identify the suspect. Cameras even caught him driving off in a gray SUV.

Authorities said if you notice unfamiliar transactions on your account cancel your card right away and report the fraudulent charges to your bank and police.