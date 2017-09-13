OKCFD: Residents Evacuated After Gas Line Hit In SW OKC Neighborhood

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says precautionary evacuations are underway in a SW OKC neighborhood due to a gas line hit.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said as a precaution two homes were evacuated in a SW OKC neighborhood due to a ruptured gas line.

The incident took place around 5:10 p.m., in the 3700 block of SW 26th Street.

OKCFD said five people were asked to leave their homes until repairs are finished.

