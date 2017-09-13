Lavender Shortbread Cookies - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Lavender Shortbread Cookies

Posted: Updated:

Lavender Shortbread Cookies

  • 1/2 pound (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon lavender extract*
  • 1/4 teaspoon fleur de sel salt
  • 1 1/4 cups powdered sugar
  • 2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dried lavender
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar for dusting
  • 8 ounces dark chocolate, melted*
  1. Line two cookie sheets with parchment.
  2. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment (or in a large mixing bowl, using a handheld mixer), beat the butter, vanilla, and fleur de sel on medium speed until smooth and creamy, about 1 minute. Turn the speed down to low, add the confectioners' sugar, and beat until light and fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the flour in thirds, beating until just incorporated. Sprinkle in the lavender and mix until just combined, being careful not to overmix.
  3. Transfer the dough to another bowl and finish mixing by hand to make sure no bits of flour or butter are hiding on the bottom of the bowl and the dough is thoroughly mixed. The lavender should be evenly distributed throughout the dough.
  4. Use a small ice cream scoop to form the cookies, about 1 rounded tablespoon each, and place on the prepared cookie sheets, leaving 1 inch between the cookies to allow for spreading.
  5. Gently flatten each cookie with the palm of your hand and then dust the tops with sugar. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or up to 3 hours, before baking.
  6. Position a rack in the lower third of the oven and preheat the oven to 350°F.
  7. Bake the cookies, one sheet at a time, for 8 to 10 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through the baking time, until the edges are lightly golden. Let cool completely on a wire rack. Dip the cookies 1/2 way into the melted chocolate and set on parchment paper to harden. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days at room temperature.

**Recipe inspired by the Back in the Day Bakery Cookbook

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from News9.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.