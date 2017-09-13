Lavender Shortbread Cookies
- 1/2 pound (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon lavender extract*
- 1/4 teaspoon fleur de sel salt
- 1 1/4 cups powdered sugar
- 2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons dried lavender
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar for dusting
- 8 ounces dark chocolate, melted*
- Line two cookie sheets with parchment.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment (or in a large mixing bowl, using a handheld mixer), beat the butter, vanilla, and fleur de sel on medium speed until smooth and creamy, about 1 minute. Turn the speed down to low, add the confectioners' sugar, and beat until light and fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the flour in thirds, beating until just incorporated. Sprinkle in the lavender and mix until just combined, being careful not to overmix.
- Transfer the dough to another bowl and finish mixing by hand to make sure no bits of flour or butter are hiding on the bottom of the bowl and the dough is thoroughly mixed. The lavender should be evenly distributed throughout the dough.
- Use a small ice cream scoop to form the cookies, about 1 rounded tablespoon each, and place on the prepared cookie sheets, leaving 1 inch between the cookies to allow for spreading.
- Gently flatten each cookie with the palm of your hand and then dust the tops with sugar. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or up to 3 hours, before baking.
- Position a rack in the lower third of the oven and preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Bake the cookies, one sheet at a time, for 8 to 10 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through the baking time, until the edges are lightly golden. Let cool completely on a wire rack. Dip the cookies 1/2 way into the melted chocolate and set on parchment paper to harden. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days at room temperature.
**Recipe inspired by the Back in the Day Bakery Cookbook