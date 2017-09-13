One Killed In Crash Involving Semi, Car In Far NW OKC

One person is dead following a crash involving a semi and a car in far northwest Oklahoma City, Wednesday afternoon.

First responders were called out to the scene near NW 122nd Street and N. Piedmont Road (State Highway 4). From the air, it appears the vehicle, possibly a black Cadillac sedan, rear-ended the semi, heading southbound on Piedmont Road.

A medical helicopter was requested at the scene, but was later called back when it was determined that the victim had died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Officials have shut down NW 122nd Street in the area while crews work the scene.

This is a developing story.

TAC 6: Crews still working hard to extricate person in vehicle at NW 122/Piedmont Rd. pic.twitter.com/R9oJcLNm26 — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) September 13, 2017