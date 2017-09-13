Porch Pirate Plunders Pricey Painting From Edmond Home - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Porch Pirate Plunders Pricey Painting From Edmond Home

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

Police in Edmond are on the lookout for a “porch pirate” who managed to plunder a $4,000 painting from a home, Tuesday evening.

Police say the suspect also made off with an undisclosed number of steaks that were also delivered to the home.

Surveillance footage from the home captured the crook pulling into the driveway of the home, located in the 1000 block of Territories Dr., and casually loading up merchandise, including the large, boxed painting.

The thief appears to have been driving a silver BMW sedan. The homeowners tell police they believe the suspect struck sometime around 5:15 p.m.

If you recognize the vehicle or the suspect you are asked to contact the Edmond Police Department at (405) 359-4477.

