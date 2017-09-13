Report: Russell Westbrook Inks Mega-Contract Extension With Jord - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Report: Russell Westbrook Inks Mega-Contract Extension With Jordan Brand

By Ben Smith, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Russell Westbrook has reportedly signed a contract extension, just not the one Thunder fans were hoping for. Westbrook agreed to a 10-year extension with Nike’s Jordan Brand that could be the most lucrative endorsement ever for a Jordan Brand athlete, ESPN’s Nick DePaula reports.

Westbrook signed a five-year deal with Jordan in 2013 and his role has grown into being the face of the brand. Other Jordan Brand athletes include Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin.

As part of the deal, Westbrook remains one of the 18 NBA players with a signature shoe, but he’ll also join Lebron James as the only players with two signature shoes. He already has the Westbrook 0, a lifestyle sneaker, and now he’s expected to get an on-court exclusive as well. Westbrook wore custom Jordan 31s during last year’s MVP season.

As for that other contract extension, the five-year $207 million deal from the Thunder is still on the table.

