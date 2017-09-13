Report: Russell Westbrook Inks Mega-Contract Extension With Jordan Brand

Russell Westbrook has reportedly signed a contract extension, just not the one Thunder fans were hoping for.More >>
Russell Westbrook has reportedly signed a contract extension, just not the one Thunder fans were hoping for.More >>
The NBA fined the Los Angeles Lakers $500,000 on Thursday for tampering with Paul George.More >>
The NBA fined the Los Angeles Lakers $500,000 on Thursday for tampering with Paul George.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Russell Westbrook has reportedly signed a contract extension, just not the one Thunder fans were hoping for.More >>
Russell Westbrook has reportedly signed a contract extension, just not the one Thunder fans were hoping for.More >>
Redshirt freshman Brendan Vaughn was arrested Saturday after police found marijuana and large amounts of cash in his dorm room, according to multiple reports.More >>
Redshirt freshman Brendan Vaughn was arrested Saturday after police found marijuana and large amounts of cash in his dorm room, according to multiple reports.More >>
The OU defense said they actually have their offense to thank for their newfound confidence.More >>
The OU defense said they actually have their offense to thank for their newfound confidence.More >>
Oklahoma defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe has filed a lawsuit against the NCAA after being suspended for failing a test for performance-enhancing drugs. According to court documents, a civil lawsuit filed Aug. 24 in Cleveland County, Oklahoma asked the NCAA to lift the suspension and restore a year of eligibility.More >>
Oklahoma defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe has filed a lawsuit against the NCAA after being suspended for failing a test for performance-enhancing drugs. According to court documents, a civil lawsuit filed Aug. 24 in Cleveland County, Oklahoma asked the NCAA to lift the suspension and restore a year of eligibility.More >>