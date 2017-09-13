Police Arrest One In Connection With NW OKC Shooting

One person was arrested in connection with an early Tuesday shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.

One person was arrested in connection with an early Tuesday shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.

Kyriece Deshawn Hardeman, 26, was arrested on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

He is accused of shooting a man about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday in a northwest apartment complex in the 7200 block of Melrose Lane near Rockwell Avenue.

The victim was shot once in his right side and he identified the person who assaulted him, according to the incident report.

The victim was taken to local hospital and is in critical condition.

Hardeman is in the Oklahoma County jail and his bond was set at $7,500.