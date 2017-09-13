Police Deem Reported Sexual Assault Near UCO As False

A woman's report of being abducted and sexually assaulted near the UCO campus has been deemed false, Edmond police said Wednesday morning.

The woman reported the alleged crime to the Edmond police.

Investigators spent most of the overnight hours with the woman and determined she was in a different location at the time she told police the supposed crime occurred, a police spokeswoman said.

The family told police the woman has a history of mental illness.

The university sent out an alert after the report was made. It is UCO's policy to notify Edmond police any time a report like this is made and to notify the students and faculty.

Central Alert: Woman reports to Edmond Police abduction/sexual assault west of campus. Two suspects in dark SUV. More later. — UCO Bronchos (@UCOBronchos) September 13, 2017

