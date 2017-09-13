Seized Glass Pipes To Be Returned To Norman Business - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Seized Glass Pipes To Be Returned To Norman Business

Posted: Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

A Norman business is finally able to close one door and open another.

This after an estimated $15,000 worth of merchandise was returned by police.

The merchandise in question is a large collection of glass pipes.

Court records show they were all seized as part of raids at The Friendly Market in Norman.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled in favor of the business in a unanimous decision delivered Monday.

Earlier this year, a Cleveland County judge cleared business owner, Robert Cox, of drug charges related to his business.

Additionally, a Cleveland County special judge ruled the glass pipes seized by Norman police be returned.

They were originally taken in two raids in 2015.

The same judge however did not rule whether the glass pipes constituted drug paraphernalia. 

Members of the Cleveland County district attorney's office insist glass pipes be classified as drug paraphernalia and failure to do so may prove dangerous.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
