Regional Food Bank Of Oklahoma Accepting Donations For Hurricane Victims

This month, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is working to help those impacted by the recent hurricanes.

Last week, the Food Bank loaded two semi trucks to take to Texas, and now, they are working with organizations in Florida to see how Oklahomans can help there.

Millions of people have been impacted by the storms in the past month, so there's some easy ways to help if you can.

Some of the most common food items that they accept are peanut butter, granola bars and canned food donations.

Another way to help is to donate to the Regional Food Bank's gift card drive.

During September, they are collecting $25 gift cards from places like American Express, Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, Walmart and Visa.

They say gift cards are one of the best things to donate because disaster relief needs change daily.

If you want to help, you can drop off food or gift cards to the volunteer center or they have a link to donate online at feedingamerica.org.

Gift card and disaster relief food donations can be dropped off from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday during September at the Regional Food Bank Volunteer Center, 3355 S Purdue in Oklahoma City. For more information, visit regionalfoodbank.org/hurricanerelief or call (405) 972-1111.