Sooner Defense Finds Confidence From An Unlikely Source

Lincoln Riley reminded us on Monday that, yes, it's only been two wins so far for OU, and there's a lot of season left to be played, but one thing that has stood out about this 2017 team: this defense looks like a completely different unit.

The numbers don't lie. Points, yards and first downs per game all way down from a year ago. The OU defense said they actually have their offense to thank for their newfound confidence.

"In the summer, we started going 50-50 with them, and then there were some times we were going on sprees of just beating them, so when we could do that to our offense, it gave us confidence that we could stop anyone in the country," Obo Okoronkwo said.

His fellow captain on defense agrees with him.

"Once we're out performing the offense, and we're beating their butts every single day, at least that's our motto, try to win at all costs, especially against our own offense," Steven Parker said.

The Sooner defense now prepares for Tulane and their triple option attack. Mike Stoops said tonight that he was picking Barry Switzer's brain about how to contain it, Switzer of course a guy that knows a thing or two about the wishbone offense.