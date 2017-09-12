OK Co. Sheriff Chosen, Yukon School Bonds Pass In Tuesday's Elec - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OK Co. Sheriff Chosen, Yukon School Bonds Pass In Tuesday's Election

Posted: Updated:
By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Connect
By News9.com and Wire Reports
Connect
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Wednesday, voters took to the polls on a number of issues. Here’s an overview of the results:

Voters in Oklahoma County overwhelmingly choose P D Taylor as the new sheriff.

Taylor beat out Mike Hanson and Ed Grimes with 50-percent of the votes.

Taylor has been serving as interim sheriff since February, after long-time sheriff John Whetsel resigned.

A Democratic school teacher has defeated a Republican businessman in a special election for a House seat in west Norman, making it the third Republican-held seat Democrats have captured in special elections this year.

Democrat Jacob Rosecrants collected 60-percent of the vote to defeat Republican Darin Chambers in the race for House District 46, where Republicans had a nearly 3,000 voter-registration advantage.

The two were vying to replace former GOP state Rep. Scott Martin, who resigned in May to take a position as director of the Norman Chamber of Commerce.

Voters also approved two Yukon Public School bonds.

A $43.6 million in bond funding won with 75-percent of the votes. It will be used to not only build the new school but also help upgrade technology and replace heating and air conditioning, furniture, roofs and playgrounds district-wide. An additional $1 million bond passed with 73-percent of the votes. It will be used purchase new buses and maintenance vehicles.

9/12/17 Related Story: Oklahoma City Voters Decide On Public Safety Sales Tax Increase

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.