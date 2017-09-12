OK Co. Sheriff Chosen, Yukon School Bonds Pass In Tuesday's Election

Wednesday, voters took to the polls on a number of issues. Here’s an overview of the results:

Voters in Oklahoma County overwhelmingly choose P D Taylor as the new sheriff.

Taylor beat out Mike Hanson and Ed Grimes with 50-percent of the votes.

Taylor has been serving as interim sheriff since February, after long-time sheriff John Whetsel resigned.

A Democratic school teacher has defeated a Republican businessman in a special election for a House seat in west Norman, making it the third Republican-held seat Democrats have captured in special elections this year.

Democrat Jacob Rosecrants collected 60-percent of the vote to defeat Republican Darin Chambers in the race for House District 46, where Republicans had a nearly 3,000 voter-registration advantage.

The two were vying to replace former GOP state Rep. Scott Martin, who resigned in May to take a position as director of the Norman Chamber of Commerce.

Voters also approved two Yukon Public School bonds.

A $43.6 million in bond funding won with 75-percent of the votes. It will be used to not only build the new school but also help upgrade technology and replace heating and air conditioning, furniture, roofs and playgrounds district-wide. An additional $1 million bond passed with 73-percent of the votes. It will be used purchase new buses and maintenance vehicles.

