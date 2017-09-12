Your 2 Cents: Baker Mayfield Issues An Unneeded Apology - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: Baker Mayfield Issues An Unneeded Apology

I don't think Baker Mayfield should have apologized for planting an OU flag at midfield of Ohio State's stadium after the Sooner's win Saturday night...

Here's what you had to say, Meg from Comanche first, "No need to apologize. He did not say anything to anyone in particular. Just was having fun after working so hard for the W!"

Laurie from Talihina writes, "...although Ohio had previously behaved rudely on OU's field, Oklahomans are better than that."

Kevin, a Buckeyes fan from Ohio says, "Mayfield played a great game...he's in College let him remember his win. He didn’t destroy property as far as I know. He'll always remember that moment."

Charles from Moore, "He showed poor sportsmanship. Kids look to college players..."

Tyler in Anadarko has a theory, "Bob Stoops or Lincoln Riley or his dad told him, ‘Hey I'm proud of you, but I think this can hurt you in the Heisman’."

Shannon writes, "It's football. You don't get mad and cry, you get even next time you play. This has the making for a new rivalry."

Hope in Enid, "The Kid was just being himself, he shows character and leadership skills."

Finally, from Edmond, Daniel says, "He keeps playing like he did last week, he can plant an OU flag on the Heisman trophy."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.  

