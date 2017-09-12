14-Year-Old Shot While Making Internet Sale In SW OKC

A 14-year-old was shot while trying to sell tennis shoes in Southwest Oklahoma City.

Police say the teenager posted an ad for three pairs of Nike Air Jordans on Facebook Marketplace.

He and the potential buyer arranged to meet in a busy parking lot near Southwest 29th and Miller.

"It is just an unfortunate situation... the victim did everything he could to avoid this type of situation," Officer Megan Morgan said.

He had his grandmother drive him to meet the potential buyer to make the exchange just before 7:30 Monday evening.

"When the suspect got out of the car he said he forgot his wallet so the victim followed him back over to the suspect's car," Morgan explained,"the suspect placed all of the shoes he was selling the three pairs inside of his car."

Police say, at that point, two suspects pointed guns at him.

The victim's grandmother drove him across the street and called 911.

The boy expected to be okay.

Police are now searching for the suspects, three were believed to be in the car that drove away from the scene.

To prevent crimes like this in the future, officers are encouraging sellers to meet up at a police or fire station when making these types of transactions.