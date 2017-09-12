Police: Suspect Dumps Great Dane In Midwest City Field

Gabriel the Great Dane was roaming the perimeter of the Midwest City Animal Welfare Center Sunday morning, when an animal control officer spotted him.

Authorities said the gentle giant had been abandoned and he was emaciated.

“It’s just unbelievable that somebody would be so heartless,” said Adrian Sanders, Midwest City Animal Welfare Supervisor.

Investigators found a kennel in a field propped on its end. They believe Gabriel somehow broke out of it after being dumped near the railroad tracks.

The shelter's surveillance cameras captured the suspect vehicle Sunday.

“You can see him driving down the road with the kennel in the back of his truck and then when he leaves, he leaves at a high rate of speed and the kennel is gone,” Sanders said.

A tipster helped police identify the suspect.

And Tuesday authorities stopped 44-year-old Michael David Scott near 7100 SE 29th Tuesday and arrested him. Police say Scott faces municipal charges for driving under suspension, expired tag, no insurance and dog abandonment.

“We’re out to show people that this isn’t how you deal with this,” Sanders told News 9. “If you get an animal, take care of it. If you’re not going to take care of it, take on that responsibility, don’t get an animal. But if you have on that you can’t take that responsibility anymore, take it to your local shelter and surrender it.”

Gabriel is in the care of a rescue called Big Dogs Huge Paws. News 9 was told they are currently looking for foster families.

And the dog’s health will determine whether he will eventually be put up for adoption.

Tuesday he was being treated at the Animal Wellness Center in Oklahoma City.