Metro Nurse Job Openings For Terminally Ill Children

One hundred nurses are needed to care for children with terminal illnesses.

According to Preferred Pediatric Home Health Care, they have 91 patients in Oklahoma City and the surrounding area who need RN’s or LPN services.

Sharon Boswell has a daughter with Alexander Disease. It’s extremely rare. She said, “The rate of occurrence is about 1 in 2.5 million.”

Doctors can only guess how long Lily has to live.

“Her neurologist seemed to think about 6 years lifespan was realistic for us.”

Lily turns three in October. Over the last two years, her nervous system has deteriorated drastically. She gets frequent seizures, which leaves permanent damage. She eats through a machine, and can no longer sit up on her own like she could before.

“There is no treatment for it at all. There is no cure for it,” said Boswell.

A few months ago, the family found Preferred Pediatric Home Health Care. Lily was approved for an in-home nurse, eight hours a day. This has been life changing for the family.

Boswell said, “As soon as we started getting home nursing, I really didn’t know how I did without it before.”

The organization is now looking for more nurses to help children like Lily. These are compensated employment positions. Any shifts are available, along with full-time and part-time positions.

Nurses interested should contact info@preferredhomehealthcare.com or 405-848-7337.