Reports: OSU Freshman Linebacker Arrested On Drug Charges

STILLWATER -

Redshirt freshman Brendan Vaughn was arrested Saturday after police found marijuana and large amounts of cash in his dorm room, according to multiple reports.

Vaughn is a three-star prospect out of Forney, Texas. He appeared in court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to one count of felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of a school and one misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

