71-Year-Old OKC Shooting Victim Recovering In Hospital

A 71-year-old shooting victim is counting her blessings after a bullet grazed her head. Glenna Mills was injured by a stray bullet during a shootout at a metro 7-11 Monday afternoon. Mills is now home.

The stray bullet could have been fatal for Randy Mengers’ girlfriend. He said Mills was driving home Monday afternoon when she passed the 7-Eleven at Northwest 122nd and May Ave. He said a bullet hit her windshield, grazing the right side of her head.

“From the position of the hole in the windshield, it’s amazing,” said Mengers. “Just a miracle.”

He thinks his girlfriend moved after hearing the bullet hit the car. Mengers was driving behind her and said he heard 10 to 15 gunshots.

“I couldn’t tell where they were coming from,” said Mengers. “I thought possibly the individual I saw running had robbed 7-Eleven or the bank or something.”

Police said the shootout started as an argument between four men inside the 7-Eleven.

“This altercation spilled out into the parking lot,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Which eventually for unknown reason led to a shooting.”

Two suspects crouched behind a white Cadillac SUV and the other two men ran towards a nearby Walgreens. Police are looking for the suspects and the white Cadillac while an innocent victim recovers from a near fatal shooting.

“They had to do stitches on that side of her head,” said Mengers. “Of course glass fragments on the right cheek.”

He is thankful police were able to get the store’s surveillance video of the suspects.

“Hopefully they will be apprehended,” said Mengers. He is now asking the suspects to turn themselves over to police.