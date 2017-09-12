Oklahoma House Budget Chair Announces Plan To Raise Revenue

The chairman of Oklahoma’s House Appropriations and Budget Committee has a plan to fill a $215 million budget shortfall that includes raising the tax on cigarettes by $1.50 per pack and allowing Indian casinos to offer roulette and dice games.More >>
The chairman of Oklahoma’s House Appropriations and Budget Committee has a plan to fill a $215 million budget shortfall that includes raising the tax on cigarettes by $1.50 per pack and allowing Indian casinos to offer roulette and dice games.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in Edmond, Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in Edmond, Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.