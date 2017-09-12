Oklahoma House Budget Chair Announces Plan To Raise Revenue - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma House Budget Chair Announces Plan To Raise Revenue

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The chairman of Oklahoma’s House Appropriations and Budget Committee has a plan to fill a $215 million budget shortfall that includes raising the tax on cigarettes by $1.50 per pack and allowing Indian casinos to offer roulette and dice games.

Republican Rep. Kevin Wallace said Tuesday his plan covers the shortfall and creates nearly $300 million in additional revenue annually.

The shortfall was created when the state Supreme Court ruled a $1.50 per pack “fee” on cigarettes was an unconstitutional tax.

Wallace’s plan allows expanded gambling for tribes that give up rebates on vehicle registrations. It would also take money from the constitutional Rainy Day fund and use money left over from the 2017 fiscal year.

Gov. Mary Fallin has said she’ll call a special session to begin Sept. 25.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.