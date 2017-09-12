Alligators, Flamingos, and Manatees Seek Shelter During Hurrican - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Alligators, Flamingos, and Manatees Seek Shelter During Hurricane Irma

As residents of Florida seek cover from Hurricane Irma, animals are also finding new places to take shelter.

Just before the storm, a flock of flamingos followed a trainer to a shelter room at Busch Gardens in Tampa. An alligator was captured on video by the Melbourne Fire Department slithering, then running out of the road to a nearby retention pond. And an unlucky catfish was caught right in someone's driveway.

InsideEdition.com's Keleigh Nealon (https://twitter.com/KeleighNealon) has more.

