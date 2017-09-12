Crews Respond To Multi-Vehicle Crash On NB I-35 In Edmond

Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in Edmond, Tuesday afternoon.
Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.
An Oklahoma audit has found financial mismanagement within a central county sheriff's office, causing over-expenditure of public funds and noncompliance with state law.More >>
An Oklahoma audit has found financial mismanagement within a central county sheriff's office, causing over-expenditure of public funds and noncompliance with state law.More >>
Authorities say a 44-year-old man who had been booked in the Carter County jail on a public intoxication complaint died one day after his arrest.More >>
Authorities say a 44-year-old man who had been booked in the Carter County jail on a public intoxication complaint died one day after his arrest.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!