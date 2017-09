"Thinking about looting? Ask these guys how that turned out. #stayindoors," said the FB page of the Miami Police Department Sunday.

Other law enforcement agencies also posted about looting.

28 arrests so far for burglary/looting. Our officers remain on patrol and the curfew is in effect until 7am. #HurricaneIrma — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 11, 2017

"If you looted and we find out who you are, you will go to jail." Sheriff Israel #Irma pic.twitter.com/UL1mjyeuzB — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) September 11, 2017

CBS News posted a story on Monday about nine people who were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other goods from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during Hurricane Irma.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione said the group was arrested Sunday as the storm roared across South Florida. Maglione called the idea of stealing sneakers during a hurricane "a fairly bad life choice."