Man In Carter County Custody Dies Day After Arrest

Man In Carter County Custody Dies Day After Arrest

By Associated Press
ARDMORE, Oklahoma -

Authorities say a 44-year-old man who had been booked in the Carter County jail on a public intoxication complaint died one day after his arrest.

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant says the man was booked at about 8 a.m. Thursday and was still intoxicated in his jail cell the next day. The sheriff says his office called in emergency responders, and the man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Bryant tells The Daily Ardmoreite that the man's cause of death is still under investigation but no foul play is suspected.

Authorities have not yet released the man's name.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
