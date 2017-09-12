Man In Carter County Custody Dies Day After Arrest

Authorities say a 44-year-old man who had been booked in the Carter County jail on a public intoxication complaint died one day after his arrest.

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant says the man was booked at about 8 a.m. Thursday and was still intoxicated in his jail cell the next day. The sheriff says his office called in emergency responders, and the man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Bryant tells The Daily Ardmoreite that the man's cause of death is still under investigation but no foul play is suspected.

Authorities have not yet released the man's name.