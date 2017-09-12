Coyote Takes Highway Ride In Grill Of Car - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Coyote Takes Highway Ride In Grill Of Car

ALBERTA, Canada -

Well, it wasn't an ACME truck, but a Canadian coyote had a run in with the front grill of a vehicle. Thankfully, just like in the cartoons he lived to tell the tale. 

Georgie Knox of Airdrie, Alberta said she was driving to work in the early morning when a coyote darted in front of her car and she hit it. 

She said, "I heard a crunch and believed I ran over and killed it." 

However, when she stopped at a traffic light, a construction worker informed her that the coyote was in fact embedded in her car!

"When I got out to look, this poor little guy was looking up and blinking at me," said Knox. 

She contacted Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement and they came and rescued the trapped animal. 

"Miraculously, he was freed and had minimal injuries despite having hitched a ride from Airdrie to Calgary at highway speeds! Their biologist checked him over and gave him the good to go," said Knox. 

He was then released in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada. 

