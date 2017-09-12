Oklahoma Co. Residents To Vote For New Sheriff - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

The vote for a new Oklahoma County sheriff is one of the biggest ballot items on Tuesday.

It's been a while since the sheriff's office had a new official head.

After 20 years in office, Sheriff John Whetsel resigned in February amid an ongoing investigation into his office's finances.

Voters will have three candidates to choose from.

Interim Sheriff PD Taylor has been in charge since Whetsel's resignation.

Taylor is running against Democrat Michael Hanson, a 30-year employee of the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and Independent Ed Grimes, a Canadian County sheriff's deputy and former undersheriff.

