OKC Voters To Decide On Sales Tax Initiatives For City Improveme - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Voters To Decide On Sales Tax Initiatives For City Improvements

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

In Oklahoma City, voters will decide whether to implement sales tax initiatives for improvements in the City.

A "yes" vote would result in a 10-year and a nearly $1 billion bond package.

That money would go towards funding streets, bridges, public safety, parks, libraries and other critical infrastructure needs.

Voters will also decide on a temporary 27-month penny sales tax that would invest $240 million in street resurfacing and repair, trails, sidewalks and bicycle infrastructure.

Additionally, voters will be able to choose whether they want a $0.25 sales tax that will help fund hiring 129 police officers and 57 firefighters.

We will have results on all of the races on the News 9 app and News9.com.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.