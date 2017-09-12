OKC Voters To Decide On Sales Tax Initiatives For City Improvements

In Oklahoma City, voters will decide whether to implement sales tax initiatives for improvements in the City.

A "yes" vote would result in a 10-year and a nearly $1 billion bond package.

That money would go towards funding streets, bridges, public safety, parks, libraries and other critical infrastructure needs.

Voters will also decide on a temporary 27-month penny sales tax that would invest $240 million in street resurfacing and repair, trails, sidewalks and bicycle infrastructure.

Additionally, voters will be able to choose whether they want a $0.25 sales tax that will help fund hiring 129 police officers and 57 firefighters.

