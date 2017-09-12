OG&E Crews Leave To Help Florida After Irma

More help is on the way to Florida as OG&E crews get ready to help the about 65 percent of Floridians in the dark.

A convoy of lineman left Tuesday morning for the Lake City area.

With so many people without power, this nationwide response effort is expected to be one of the largest in U.S. history.

The first of two waves will deploy Tuesday morning.

The first stage involves a 14-member management team.

OG&E has a lot of experience in managing large-scale restoration events, and because of their expertise this group will work to coordinate a group of 250 Florida Power & Light linemen.

They'll also manage a crew responsible for cutting and removing trees that have fallen onto power lines.

The second stage of deployment includes a convoy of 80 lineman and support staff that will push out Wednesday.

They're leaving a day later to ensure OG&E resources are not overextended while providing personnel for states affected by both Harvey and Irma.

Crews working the Harvey restoration are expected to return home Thursday evening.