Sooners Set High Expectations For Rest Of Season

With the victory not even 20 minutes old, Lincoln Riley told his team in the locker room it would be a disappointment if that game was the highlight of their season. With the victory not even 20 minutes old, Lincoln Riley told his team in the locker room it would be a disappointment if that game was the highlight of their season.

The Sooners reaction to one of their greatest wins in program history was, well, impressive.

His players agreed.

"It's not going to be the highlight of the season, it's not," Baker Mayfield said. "It's a big moment for us, and we knew it was huge, it will have big implications for the rest of the year, but we realize we have to win all the games before that."

"Ohio State is a great program, they have as many wins as anybody, just as many national titles as anybody, and for us to go out there and play the way we did, we obviously know that this is our standard," said Senior Cornerback Jordan Thomas. "This is where we're going to hold ourselves for the rest of the year, we're not going to play down to anyone else's level, because now we know where we are as a defense and where we are as a team." 

Not playing down to their competition will be key this weekend when they host 1-1 Tulane, Navy cruising over the Green Wave 23-21 last week.

Coach Riley said Mark Andrews should return from his knee injury Saturday. Will Johnson's status is still uncertain.

