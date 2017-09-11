Sooners Set High Expectations For Rest Of Season

Baker Mayfield threw for 386 yards and three touchdowns as No. 5 Oklahoma pulled ahead in the second half to knock off No. 2 Ohio State 31-16 on Saturday night.More >>
News 9's Dean Blevins caught up with OU athletic director Joe Castiglione and his Ohio State counterpart Gene Smith before the highly anticipated matchup between the Sooners and Buckeyes.More >>
The Sooners reaction to one of their greatest wins in program history was, well, impressive. With the victory not even 20 minutes old, Lincoln Riley told his team in the locker room it would be a disappointment if that game was the highlight of their season.More >>
On Friday, the Cowboys held South Alabama scoreless for more than 55 minutes and gave up only 175 total yards, and they did so without some key players.More >>
Oklahoma State kicker Matt Ammendola is the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.More >>
Oklahoma's 31-16 win at No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday catapulted the Sooners into the No. 2 spot in the AP Top 25 Poll, and on Monday resulted in a national honor.More >>
