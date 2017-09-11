Thieves Steal Oklahoma Family's U-Haul With Casket Inside - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thieves Steal Oklahoma Family's U-Haul With Casket Inside

By Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -

Police say thieves have stolen an SUV and an attached U-Haul trailer - with a casket inside - outside an Albuquerque motel.

Albuquerque police say the heist occurred early Monday at a Residence Inn and the casket was later found not too far from the site it was taken.

Authorities say the casket contained the body of the victim's father-in-law.

The U-Haul was located after police searched for a black 2005 Chevy Trailblazer SUV with Oklahoma license plates.

Police said the deceased man's daughter and her husband were on their way from Oklahoma to Kirtland, New Mexico, to bury him.

No arrests have been made.

