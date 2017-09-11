Family Boat Honoring Son, Stolen From Oklahoma Home

What sat in the garage of their home in Wewoka was more than just a two-man bass boat. It was extra special to the Azlin family because of their son.

“It was just the last thing that we had that was a good memory of him,” said Nikki Azlin.

Three years ago, they lost 9-year-old Lane in an accident.

“He loved to fish and he and his dad fished almost every day at least every week,” Azlin explained.

She said the boat was stolen over the weekend. A week prior, fishing poles and a tackle box was also reportedly taken.

To honor the memories made on the boat, the family had "Fishing for Lane" printed on it. They had also raised money to build a community splash pad in Lane's honor, using the boat in their fishing tournament fundraisers.

“We’re from a small town and it’s a wonderful town. And this town has wrapped their arms around us and taken care of us since the loss of our son. And it was just a real shock to see that someone could see the lettering ‘Fishing for Lane’ on the side of the boat. And to know, if they know us, and they do, to know what that means to us and to still be able to take something like that,” she told News 9.

“It’s not about the money. It’s not about the value of what’s gone. It’s about the memory of what those things stand for for our family,” Azlin explained.

She said whoever took the boat can just return it to their home, leave it in their driveway and there will be no questions asked.

Anyone with information can contact the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.