Police Respond To Deadly Drive-By Shooting In SE OKC

Police are investigating after a deadly drive-by shooting in SE Oklahoma City, Monday night.

According to police, the shooting occurred near SE 15th and High, around 8:40 p.m. One person was shot and killed.

At this time, police have not released the victims name. And so far, police have said they are searching for multiple male suspects in a dark-colored car.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.