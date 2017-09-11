OSU Faces Tough Test In Pitt

Josh Holliday signed 11 freshmen and nine junior college recruits for the 2018 class.More >>
Josh Holliday signed 11 freshmen and nine junior college recruits for the 2018 class.More >>
Time to read up and prepare for Oklahoma State's first road game of 2017.More >>
Time to read up and prepare for Oklahoma State's first road game of 2017.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
On Friday, the Cowboys held South Alabama scoreless for more than 55 minutes and gave up only 175 total yards, and they did so without some key players.More >>
On Friday, the Cowboys held South Alabama scoreless for more than 55 minutes and gave up only 175 total yards, and they did so without some key players.More >>
Oklahoma's 31-16 win at No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday catapulted the Sooners into the No. 2 spot in the AP Top 25 Poll, and on Monday resulted in a national honor.More >>
Oklahoma's 31-16 win at No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday catapulted the Sooners into the No. 2 spot in the AP Top 25 Poll, and on Monday resulted in a national honor.More >>
This week on the Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb discuss OU vs. Ohio State, OSU vs. Pittsburgh and TU's men's soccer.More >>
This week on the Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb discuss OU vs. Ohio State, OSU vs. Pittsburgh and TU's men's soccer.More >>