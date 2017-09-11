Gas Prices In OKC Fall 7.3 Cents Over Past Week

Average retail gasoline prices in Oklahoma City have fallen 7.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.21/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 669 gas outlets in Oklahoma City. This compares with the national average that has increased 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.65/g.

"With summer driving season now over, motorists stand to benefit from falling demand, which will help refineries bring gasoline inventories back to normal and thus gas prices, but as many Americans are now acutely aware, the impact on gas prices can outlive a storm, especially one like Harvey," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

Areas near Oklahoma City and their current gas price climate:

Tulsa- $2.40/g, down 0.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.40/g.

Wichita- $2.39/g, down 5.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.45/g.

Oklahoma- $2.36/g, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.36/g.