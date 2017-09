When the wedding cake collapsed, she stepped in.

Bride Millie Maltby loves to bake, so for her upcoming wedding to her fiance, Matt, she decided to decorate her own three-tier wedding cake extraordinaire.

But sometime during the couple's long, hot drive to the wedding venue a day before, the cake collapsed, and the newlyweds to-be were stuck with giant melted cake.

That's when a kind-hearted stranger stepped in.