Woman Accused Of Attacking Police Officer During DUI Stop In SW OKC

An Oklahoma City woman is behind bars, accused of attacking a police officers during a DUI stop over the weekend.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, near SW 22nd Street and S. Shartel Avenue. An officer was responding to a call regarding a possible drunk driver, when he spotted a vehicle matching the description from the call.

According to the report, when the suspect, 25-year-old Jane Lee, spotted the police officer she slammed on the brakes and took off eastbound on SW 22nd Street. The officer gave chase, with speeds reaching greater than 75 miles per hour before police say Lee lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a large rock.

Police say Lee threw a beer can out of the vehicle and repeatedly tried to continue to drive the vehicle. All the while, police say, she continued to yell and point at them. Officers say Lee then got out of the vehicle and approached an officer with her hands raised, as if to fight.

Two officers managed to wrestle Lee to the ground, but reported she continued to thrash around and fight back. At one point, an officer reported that Lee grabbed him by the crotch and squeezed. Another officer was kicked in the face and chest during the ordeal. Eventually the officers were able to subdue Lee, placing her in maximum restraints.

Lee was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one felony count of assault and battery on a police officer and one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence. Her bond was set at $5,000.