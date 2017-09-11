ODOT To Install Center-Line Rumble Strips

Traveling in rural Oklahoma is about to get a little safer. The state transportation department is installing safety features across the state designed to decrease head-on collisions.More >>
Traveling in rural Oklahoma is about to get a little safer. The state transportation department is installing safety features across the state designed to decrease head-on collisions.More >>
The trial for the man charged in the deadly attack at Vaughan Foods begins Monday.More >>
The trial for the man charged in the deadly attack at Vaughan Foods begins Monday.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.