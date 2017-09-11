ODOT To Install Center-Line Rumble Strips

Traveling in rural Oklahoma is about to get a little safer.

The state transportation department is installing safety features across the state designed to decrease head-on collisions.

ODOT is installing rumble strips along the center line.

They vibrate your car to alert you if you cross the center line.

Center line rumble strips are rectangular raised areas of pavement and the noise they generate is designed to alert distracted drivers or drivers who have fallen asleep.

From 2013 to 2015, 229 people were killed on undivided rural highways due to head-on collisions.

A recent study in Michigan found rumble strips led to a 47 percent reduction in center line crossover collisions, and a 51 percent reduction in fatal crashes in a two year period.

They also help increase pavement marking visibility at night and during inclement weather.

This year, ODOT plans to install 16 rumble strips statewide at the cost of $2.5 million.