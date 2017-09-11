Jury Selection Expected To Begin Monday In Vaughan Foods Beheading Trial

Jury Selection Expected To Begin Monday In Vaughan Foods Beheadi - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

The trial for the man charged in the deadly attack at Vaughan Foods begins Monday.

Alton Nolen is accused of beheading a co-worker and injuring another about three years ago.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin in Cleveland County in the murder trail against Nolen.

Nolen previously admitted in court that he beheaded his co-worker Colleen Hufford and injured another co-worker back in September 2014.

The state has asked for the death penalty and Nolen has told the judge he wants to die.

Nolen's legal team has previously tried to label him as incompetent to stand trial.

The judge in this case ruled otherwise, and was forced to reject Nolen's guilty plea after he refused to cooperate in accepting his guilty plea during a sentencing hearing.

Nolen is currently charged with first-degree murder and five counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. 

Nolen's attorneys still plan on using insanity as a defense during trial.

