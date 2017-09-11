Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: September 11, 2017

This week on the Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb discuss OU vs. Ohio State, OSU vs. Pittsburgh and TU's men's soccer.More >>
Oklahoma moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll behind Alabama after the Sooners scored the most impressive victory of week two.More >>
Dean and John play "Play the percentages" with viewers.More >>
Dean gives his predictions on upcoming college gamesMore >>
Dean and John weigh in on what fans might expect from the OSU vs. Pittsburgh game this Saturday.More >>
Lincoln Riley joins Dean and John to discuss how he feels about OU's big weekend win.More >>
Did Trey Sermon make his case to be the starting running back from here on out? One viewer asks; Dean and John weigh in.More >>
Dean and John give performance grades for the Golden Hurricane'sMore >>
Tulsa picks up their first win of the season. Dean and John discuss the teams performance.More >>
Dean and John discuss how Oklahoma State played against South Alabama.More >>
Dean and John discuss how OU defeated Ohio and how Riley's strategy was on point.More >>
Dean and John grade OU.More >>
Dean and John discuss where OU & OSU are in the polls.More >>
John discusses how TU's men's soccer team is performing.More >>
Dean discusses how OU made another memorable moment this past weekend.More >>
