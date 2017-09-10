3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Reported Near Cushing - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Reported Near Cushing

Posted: Updated:
PAYNE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Payne County Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earhquake struck at approximately 2:13 a.m. in the northeast part of the state, near Cushing. The earthquake's epicenter was approximately 16 miles east of Stillwater, 38 miles west of Sapulpa and 53 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. 

No damage or injuries have been reported with this quake. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.