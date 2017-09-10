3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Reported Near Cushing

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Payne County Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earhquake struck at approximately 2:13 a.m. in the northeast part of the state, near Cushing. The earthquake's epicenter was approximately 16 miles east of Stillwater, 38 miles west of Sapulpa and 53 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

No damage or injuries have been reported with this quake.