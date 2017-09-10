Sloane Stephens Def. Madison Keys To Win First U.S. Open - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sloane Stephens Def. Madison Keys To Win First U.S. Open

By CBS News
NEW YORK -

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys, 6-3, 6-0 in the U.S. Open final for her first Grand Slam title. 

Stephens broke No. 15 Madison Keys' serve twice and won the set 6-3. Keys hadn't lost her serve in either of her two previous matches. 

The unseeded Stephens used her strong defensive skills to keep rallies alive, and Keys lost too many of them while making 17 unforced errors. Stephens committed just two. 

This was the first all-American U.S. Open final in 15 years. 

Stephens outlasted Venus Williams in her semifinal match on Thursday, while Keys routed a fourth American, CoCo Vandeweghe. 

Stephens joined Kim Clijsters (2009) as the only unseeded U.S. Open women's champions in the Open era, which dates to 1968.

